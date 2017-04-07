Int’l Rockabilly Festival kicks off weekend of music and memories

JACKSON, Tenn.-This weekend, the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame is holding their 18th annual International Rockabilly Festival in downtown Jackson.

People from all over America and Europe as well, have traveled to the Hub City to celebrate the rockabilly sound and artists, including Jackson’s own Carl Perkins. Organizers said that they wanted to honor Perkins for this special weekend.

“We’re doing it in honor of Carl Perkins’ birthday, we’re doing it two days before his birthday but we’re going to do his music,” said Henry Harrison, president of the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

The festival will resume Saturday at 6 p.m.