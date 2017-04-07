Investigators still searching for suspect, wanted in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, Tenn.-Investigators are making a renewed plea for help in the search for a suspected killer wanted out of Henderson.

Phillip Williams Junior has been on the run since Tuesday, when officers said he shot and killed Lamar Anderson after an argument on Braughn Street. Williams is wanted on a count of first degree murder.

If you have seen him or know where he can be found, call the Henderson Police Department at (731) 989-2201. A $500 reward is being offered.