Jackson police Capt. honored in Washington, D.C. with distinguished award

WASHINGTON, D.C.-The Department of Justice honors a police veteran from the Hub City during the National Crime Victims’ Service Awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Police veteran Captain Michael Holt was presented with Allied Professional Award.

The award recognizes an individual from a specific discipline outside the victim assistance field for service to victims and/or contributions to the victim’s field.

