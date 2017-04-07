JMC NAACP announces details of upcoming 2017 Freedom Fund Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP announced Friday details about its upcoming 2017 Freedom Fund Banquet. The banquet will be held on march 28 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

Dr. Martha Robinson, a community leader and professor for the University of Memphis was announced as the chairperson of the fundraiser, with the national president of the NAACP, Cornell Brooks, set to serve as the keynote speaker.

“We often don’t see the national president of such an illustrious organization here in Jackson, Tennessee,” said president of the JMC of the NAACP, Harrell Carter.

For tickets, call the local NAACP office at (731) 927-7004.

The 2017 honorary co-chairs of the banquet are Tennessee Representatives Jimmy Eldridge and Johnny Shaw.