March of Dimes holds 10th annual ‘Breakfast for Babies’ event

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson community rallies to support the fight for healthy babies, one bite at a time.

Community Bank and Trust hosted its 10th annual March of Dimes ‘Breakfast for Babies’, Friday morning at The Bakers Rack in downtown Jackson.

Supporters paid $10 for breakfast served by celebrity waiters from around the community, including members of the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team. Organizers said this is one of their signature events to support the March of Dimes.

“For the prevention of birth defects and reducing the number of premature births we have in this area, and both of those are the number one killer of babies, and we want every baby to have a healthy chance at a healthy life,” said Leonie Hefley, vice president of Community Bank.

Statistics show 15 million babies are born prematurely in the United States each year.