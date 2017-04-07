Mugshots : Madison County : 4/06/17 – 4/07/17

1/19 Teresa Faye Morris Shoplifting - Theft of Property

2/19 Shurnue Bratton Murder, First Degree - Fabricate/Tamper/Destroy Evidence - Convicted Felon, Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon

3/19 Senquez Bowman Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of community corrections

4/19 Rocky Snider Violation of Community Corrections

5/19 Robert Tucker No Charges

6/19 Nikki Newman Violation of Community Corrections

7/19 Nico Lewis Schedule VI drug violations

8/19 Mariah Cotton Simple domestic assault, vandalism

9/19 Luis Alberto Ayala Possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI

10/19 Jeremy Gladden Violation of conditions of community supervision

11/19 Jasmine Ward No charges

12/19 Jamie Earl Perkins Violation of Probation

13/19 James Dilday Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/19 Carl Brown Jr. Failure to Appear

15/19 Bryan Thames No charges

16/19 Brianna Powell Driving on revoked/suspended license

17/19 Angelicia Anderson Vandalism

18/19 Andy Lee Meade Schedule VI drug violations

19/19 Alonna Moore No charges







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/06/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/07/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.