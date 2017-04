Nurse practitioner pleads guilty to simple domestic assault

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.- A Hardeman County nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to simple domestic assault.

According to the court clerk, William Caisedo was sentenced to 11 months 29 days and probation. However he will never have to spend a day behind bars.

The judge granted him diversion, which means if he stays out of trouble for that time, the charges will be dropped from his record.