Police investigate shooting at motel in West Jackson

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser confirmed Friday morning officers are investigating a shooting at Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive in Jackson.

Police confirm one person went to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said a person of interest is being detained, but no charges are pending at this time.

