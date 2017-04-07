Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Theresa Sadler

HURON, Tenn. — Theresa Sadler has been an educator for 13 years. She spent the last five years teaching Pre-K at Westover Elementary.

“Being able to help the boys and girls learn their basic skills, such as going to the bathroom, washing their hands, eating with a spoon or fork. As far as the academic stuff, learning their ABCs, learning the difference between their letters and numbers and the basic skill they need to start kindergarten.”

Theresa had some inspiration on the way to becoming a educator from her English teacher Miss Lisa Key, “She loved her children she went over and beyond anything. She did whatever she could to help her students.”

Mrs. Sadler is inspired to teach special education specifically because growing up she also had a learning disability. Because of that connection, she feels that it has been a calling.

“What keeps me going are the smiles, the hugs. “There are children that cry when they go home because we have such a good time here.”Sadler was part of the first graduating classes of Jackson Christian School. She obtained her degree in education at Lambuth University in Jackson.

Sadler is now eligible to be the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month. Starting in May, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, go to www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com. Include a brief description of why the honor is deserved.