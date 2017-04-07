Water main break causes classes to be canceled Friday at Arlington Elementary

JACKSON, Tenn.-Classes at Arlington Elementary School were canceled Friday after a water main break was discovered.

The district said extensive repairs were not finished in time so they had no choice but to keep students home, Friday.

The decision was not announced until early Friday morning, leaving some parents frustrated as they scrambled to find childcare.

The district explained why the notice came out so late.

“We discovered it around 9 o’clock so we had to understand what the scope of the problem was and to see if we could even have school the next day and that took a couple of hours so you’re talking, it’s around 11 o’clock before we even knew exactly how bad the problem was,” said Allen Powell, director of maintenance with Jackson-Madison County Schools.

Powell said the district thinks Arlington will be reopened on Monday.