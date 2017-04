WEATHER UPDATE

SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE WILL PASS THROUGH THE MID-SOUTH OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS WITH BREEZY NORTH WINDS KEEPING TEMPERATURES COOL. FROST WILL BE POSSIBLE AGAIN SATURDAY MORNING ESPECIALLY IN THE EAST. A FROST ADVISORY WILL GO INTO EFFECT AT 2AM SATURDAY UNTIL 8AM. WARMER BUT CONTINUED DRY WEATHER IS EXPECTED FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WITH RAIN CHANCES HOLDING OFF UNTIL EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtc.com