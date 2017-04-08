‘Bunny Run’ brings out car enthusiasts from near and far

JACKSON, Tenn.-Shiny cars of every color, make and model were lined up at Jackson Fairgrounds Park Saturday for the 25th annual ‘Bunny Run and Custom Car Show’.

The president of the organization told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News more than 400 cars from eight different states were represented.

He said there are 15 different competitions being held for cars of all types and styles.

The only qualifier is that it had to be made more than 30 years ago.

“We have fifteen different groups that you can enter in when you bring your car, anything from a rusty original car to cars in progress of being fixed, to extremely nice cars that are totally ready to go,” said David Belew. president of the Jackson Rod and Custom Car Show.

The winners of the competitions will receive a trophy and a jacket with the ‘Bunny Run and Custom Car Show’ logo on it.

the president also told us that, any money left over after car show expenses, will be donated to local charities.