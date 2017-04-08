Community remembers victim in shooting through vigil

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Blue ribbons and flowers lined Baughn Street in Henderson, as friends and family came together to remember a West Tennessee man.

“He made people laugh, so we need to remember the laughter,” family friend Audria Reeves-Dunn said.

Dunn, along with other community members, planned a candlelight vigil in honor of Lamar Anderson.

Anderson lost his life after police say he was shot Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re just going to come together and have a few words of prayer,” Dunn said. “Just to remember who he was and celebrate his memory to each person, each life he has touched.”

Friends describe Anderson as a man who loved his family, daughter and his community, and said that’s how they want him to be remembered.

“The good times,” Dunn said. “That’s what we have to remember, because that’s what carries us forward. That’s what comforts us and keeps us going.”

Dunn said this is a hard time for everyone but many are at peace, remembering Anderson’s motto of making the best of off situations.

“He was a fun-loving guy, he loved to have people laughing,” she remembered.

And in this time of loss, they only have one person to rely on.

“You just gotta trust God and just ask him for his comfort,” she said. “And he will do, it yes he will. God will do it, every time.”

Henderson Police Chief Wilton Cleveland said they are still following up on leads in the search for the suspect, who they have identified as Phillip Williams Jr.

If you have seen Williams or know where he can be found, call Henderson police at (731) 989-2201.