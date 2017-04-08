“Gospel Explosion” of song and praise comes to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-Song and praise filled Humboldt Jr. High School, Saturday afternoon as many came together to listen to a “Gospel explosion.”

For just $5, attendees had a chance to sing and dance along to live gospel music performed by many different groups.

One organizer said this is one way they are honoring and fundraising for the 2017 Senior class of Humboldt High School.

“We are proud of our senior but in a away this is one of the fundraisers events that were putting on today which is a ‘Gospel Explosion’. In other words, were including God in the plan,” said organizer of the event, Charlie Hopper.

Hopper said this was just one way they are showing their appreciation and support to the senior class throughout the year.