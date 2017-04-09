Arlington Elementary School will resume classes Monday

JACKSON, Tenn– A spokesperson for the Jackson Madison County School System says Arlington Elementary School is set to resume Monday morning.

The school was closed after a water main break was discovered last week.

School officials say crews worked the weekend and the water line repairs have been completed.

Last week the district said extensive repairs were not finished in time so they had no choice but to keep students home on Friday.

Officials say the school will be on regular schedule for students and staff Monday morning.