Community raises money for 7 year-old fire victim’s family

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A community came together at a special location Sunday afternoon, to remember a little boy who died in a fire that destroyed his family’s home last month.

Hundreds gathered at Breed Pro Wrestling in Humboldt to remember Tri’darrius Shaw, who tragically lost his life in the fire.

“He’s not here with his mom, but he’s still here with his mom I feel like,” the boy’s mother, Krystall West said. “And everywhere I go, I feel like he is still there in my heart.”

His mother and two sisters were left homeless after the fire, so community members organized a fundraiser and silent auction for the family.

“We just wanna bring a little bit of joy to his family,” Saint Lobo said, who helped to organize the event. “I know its hard, but maybe they can get a little break.”

West said her son had a love of wrestling, so it only seemed fitting to hold the fundraiser at a wrestling arena.

“His favorite thing was to play with wrestling mens, so of course that’s what I put in his grave for him to go home with,” she said.

Owner of Breed Pro Wrestling Brian Michaels said as soon as they heard about Tri’Darrius and his family, they knew they wanted to help.

“A lot of people think wrestling is brutal, and we are barbaric,” Michaels said. “They don’t realize that we do step up and help the communities out.”

And Tri’darrius’ mother said she couldn’t be more thankful, and seeing the community come together is helping her get through this tough time.

“I hate he had to leave me,” she said. “But one day, I am going to see him again, and he’s going to touch me again.”

Employees at Breed Pro Wrestling said they don’t have exact figures on how much was raised yet, but all money will go straight to Tri’darrius’ family.

If you missed the fundraiser tonight, you can still donate to the family through the wrestling arena’s website here.