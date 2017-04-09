Jackson Police need your helping solving a Hit and Run

JACKSON, Tenn — The Jackson Police Department needs your help finding a driver they say hit a woman and ran.

Officials say a woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Old Hickory Cove around midnight on Friday April 8.

Police say after the accident the driver kept going.

The woman was taken to the hospital but her condition is unknown.

Officers were not able to get any information about the vehicle involved or the driver behind the wheel.

If you have any information you are urged to call the Jackson Police Department.