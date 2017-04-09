THP investigate single car crash involving deputy patrol car

HARDIN, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a single car crash involving one of their deputies.

Officials say it happened on Highway 69 near Highway 22 in Hardin County.

No other vehicle was involved and the deputy was transported to the hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

Investigators will be looking at dash-cam video to help determine what caused the patrol car to veer off the road and overturn.

The name of the deputy involved has not been released.