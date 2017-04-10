2 former HS athletes sentenced in June 2016 home break-in

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two former high school athletes were sentenced Monday in a 2016 break-in at a Jackson home.

Because Jacob Morford and William Easton Underwood are first-time offenders, Judge Roy Morgan granted them judicial diversion.

“As to the accused criminal record, they have none, and I have to waive that in their favor,” Judge Morgan said.

In addition to judicial diversion, Judge Morgan also ordered Morford and Underwood to serve 21 days in jail.

“I hope when you walk out of jail you will remember that if you don’t do it right, you’re talking four years, and you’re talking it staying on your record,” Judge Morgan said.

Before the final sentencing, both defendants made statements. Morford read a written apology, stating “I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done and I’ve realized I have betrayed your trust and friendship that we have built over the years. I know you probably do not think anything of my apology and you may not want to hear it, but it’s truly from my heart, and I wish I could take all of this back.”

Underwood also read an emotional statement, saying “I absolutely take complete responsibility for it, but that’s not the person that I am.”

Both defendants will report to the Madison County Jail at 8 a.m. May 10 to begin their jail time.

Morford and Underwood will have to complete 80 hours of community service, undergo random alcohol and drug tests, and pay $4,800 in restitution.