Area students enjoy Generals baseball game at “Kids Day” at the Ballpark at Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.-Students across the area got a chance to get out of the classroom and head out to the ball park today.

It was a great day for the kids to take in a game as the Jackson generals hosted a “Kids Day” event at the Ballpark at Jackson

as the Generals continue their homestand against the Birmingham Barons.

A spokesman for the ball club said these students are without question some of the biggest baseball fans he has seen.

“It’s funny, you can have 10 kids inside this stadium and they’re louder than a packed park on a Saturday night, just because these kids get in to it more than anyone else,” said Nick Hall, assistant general manager of the Jackson Generals.

There are four more “Kids Days” scheduled at the Ballpark at Jackson this season.