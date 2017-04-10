Family asks for help in hit-and-run investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson family is demanding answers after their loved one is critically wounded in an early Saturday morning hit-and-run.

Orange police paint marks the spot on Old Hickory Boulevard where officers say 28-year-old Ramiza Robertson was hit by driver who just kept going.

Family members are now asking the community for help to find the person responsible.

“She is critical, very critical,” said Mary Robertson, the mother of the victim. “It’s touch and go. I don’t know if by the time I leave and by the time I come back if she is going to be alive or not.”

Family members said the victim was walking home from work around midnight when a car jumped the curb and hit her, landing her several yards down the street.

Robertson said her daughter was found unresponsive, her injuries sending her by medical helicopter to a Memphis hospital.

She said Ramiza is now conscious, but the recovery is slow.

“She said she knows who we are,” Robertson said. “But she doesn’t know what happened to her.”

A witness who asked that we not identify her said she stayed with the victim until police arrived.

“They sped up, I did see that,” she said. “And for her to go so many feet, you had to go pretty fast.”

The family said they just want closure and hope by posting photos of their loved one around town, someone will come forward, including the person responsible.

“Please come forward and say you’re sorry,” family member Harriet Forrest said. “All we want to know is you’re sorry.”

The witness said the suspect vehicle was a large, white SUV.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).