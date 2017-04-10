Fire destroys Lexington home; no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A home is destroyed Monday after firefighters battled a blaze for more than an hour.

The fire department says it was called just before noon about the fire at a home on Pine Ridge Road after neighbors noticed thick smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the garage and spread throughout the entire house.

“When we got the call, it was fully engulfed,” said Mike Stanford with the Henderson County Fire Department. “There was no one at home when the fire started, so it got a head start on us, and we are just now getting it under control.”

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.