First of four finalists for provost visits UT Martin campus

MARTIN, Tenn.-The first of four finalists for provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at U Martin visits the campus.

Monday afternoon, Dr. James Ermatinger took part in an open forum session on campus, taking questions from members of the UT Martin campus as well as community members. Ermatinger currently holds the same position as interim at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Fellow finalists, Drs Eric Link, Steven Ralston and Jay Gatrell will also be on campus over the next two weeks.