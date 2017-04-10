Haslam to host annual Easter egg roll at governor’s mansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam and his wife, Crissy, are hosting their seventh annual Easter egg role at the governor’s mansion on Monday.

About 50 children from Nashville Head Start centers are schedule to participate on the Tennessee Residence lawn.

Activities will also include a music corner, relay games, face painting and garden activities. There will also be reading in support of Crissy Haslam’s early literacy initiative.

The Read to Be Ready program aims to increase third grade reading proficiency to 75 percent by 2025, up from the 43 percent level in 2016.