Inmate pleads guilty in 2 deaths in 1997, another in 2004

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A 52-year-old man in prison for kidnapping and rape has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in the Chattanooga deaths of two brothers 20 years ago and a woman in 2004.

District Attorney General Neal Pinkston’s office says Christopher Jeffre Johnson pleaded guilty Monday in Hamilton County Criminal Court, receiving three life sentences without parole.

Johnson pleaded guilty to the 1997 shootings of Sean and Donny Goetcheus. Pinkston’s office says Johnson has bragged to other inmates about killing them.

He also pleaded guilty to the 2004 murder of 33-year-old Melissa Michelle “Missy” Ward.

The office says Johnson repeatedly admitted to killing Ward, saying they used drugs, had sex and he strangled her.

In 2014, Johnson began serving a 50-year prison sentence for kidnapping and rape of two teenage girls in 2011.