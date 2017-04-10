JMC Library offers patrons an outlet to channel creativity

JACKSON, Tenn.-Feeling creative, but have a limited budget? The Jackson-Madison County Library said they have just the space for you.

It is called a Makerspace. It is equipped with a 3-D printer, virtual reality headset, video recording and editing equipment, even a place to video conference.

Leaders with the library said it is a place you can design and create in a way that may not be possible if you were on your own.

“We want them to feel as if this is a place to come and make stuff to be able to learn how to make stuff to experience. Like I said, something new,” said Zoe Pride, technology services manager with Jackson-Madison County Library.

The Makerspace was made possible through a technology grant. There is a charge for the 3-D printer, at 10 cents a gram..

However use of the goggles and editing equipment is free. Contact the library to reserve the equipment or if you have questions.