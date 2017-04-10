MHP: Deadly crash claims lives of two Jackson men

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss.-A deadly early Sunday morning crash in north Mississippi claimed the lives of two men from Jackson.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Livingston Hudson, 32 , and one of his passengers, Maurio Martin, 34, both from Jackson were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 72, just west of Walnut. Investigators said a 19-year-old driver ran head-on into their SUV while going the wrong way.

Troopers are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.