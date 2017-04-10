Mock crash shows students dangers of driving drunk

JACKSON, Tenn. — First responders were on scene Monday at a local high school. While the emergency wasn’t a real one, they hope the lesson is one that lasts.

Brownsville police, ambulance services, the fire department and a local funeral home were on hand as Haywood High School seniors witnessed a mock crash in their own school parking lot.

Students from the school took part in the demonstration. Some said it was an emotional experience.

“I just hope people take this seriously,” senior Morgan Hendrix said. “I don’t think it’s a joke because it’s very serious — it’s life threatening.”

Dave Brown, a former meteorologist from Memphis, spoke to students about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Brown lost his granddaughter and daughter, who was a pregnant at the time, when a drunk driver hit them.