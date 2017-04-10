NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet to feature group’s national president

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP on Friday announced details about its upcoming 2017 Freedom Fund Banquet.

The banquet will be held May 28 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

National NAACP president Cornell Brooks is set to serve as keynote speaker. Dr. Martha Robinson, a community leader and professor at the University of Memphis, was announced as the chairperson of the fundraiser.

“We often don’t see the national president of such an illustrious organization here in Jackson, Tennessee,” local NAACP president Harrell Carter said.

The 2017 honorary co-chairs of the banquet are Tennessee representatives Jimmy Eldridge and Johnny Shaw.

Call the NAACP office at 731-927-7004 for ticket information.