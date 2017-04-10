Nissan faces more labor law charges at Mississippi plant

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The National Labor Relations Board is leveling new charges that Nissan Motor Co. and a contract worker agency at Nissan’s Mississippi plant are violating workers’ rights.

Filed March 31, the charges claim a supervisor illegally threatened the plant would close if the United Auto Workers union begins representing workers. The new charges also claim security guards improperly harassed union supporters, and that a Nissan policy banning unauthorized photos and recordings is illegal.

Nissan spokesman Parul Baraj declined to comment on the charges and wouldn’t say whether Nissan disputes them. Nissan has until Friday to respond.

The board filed two earlier charges in 2015. No hearing is scheduled.

The United Auto Workers made complaints leading to the charges. The UAW wants to unionize the Canton plant, but no vote is scheduled.