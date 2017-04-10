Rolison and Carey face off in weekend series

OXFORD, Miss — Logan Carey and Ryan Rolison both graduated from USJ and went on to play baseball in the SEC. This past weekend they went head to head for the first time since high school, showing dreams do come true.

Rolison and Carey met in the sixth inning, advantage going to Rolison as he struck out Carey. Rolison tossed 5.2 innings, only giving up one run and striking out seven. Carey finished 1-2 with one RBI.

Former head coach Jack Peel talked about the best part about getting to watch these two from home.

“That I don’t have to coach in it, because I would be stressed out,” Peel said. “It’s just fun watching them compete, you know at a high level and to say that our program, not me, but coach Giddons and coach Nelson and the rest of our players, played a little part in that, it just makes you feel good.”

Rolison and the Rebels went on to win 8-2 and swept the Crimson Tide in their weekend series.