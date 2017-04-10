Scattered Showers Tonight and Tomorrow
Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Monday
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are once again allowing temperatures to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon! The warm weather will get a brief break as a cold front moves into West Tennessee tonight and tomorrow. This cold front will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area from tonight through Tuesday, so keep the umbrella handy if you’re heading out!
More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday with much cooler temperatures as they’re expected to peak in only the upper 60s to lower 70s. Conditions will warm up later on in the week but rain may return, including for Easter Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!
