Scattered Showers Tonight and Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Monday

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are once again allowing temperatures to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon! The warm weather will get a brief break as a cold front moves into West Tennessee tonight and tomorrow. This cold front will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area from tonight through Tuesday, so keep the umbrella handy if you’re heading out!

Scattered thunderstorms and showers will be possible overnight as the cold front starts moving into the area. It may not rain in your neighborhood all night long, but there will be a chance for rain from the evening through the early morning. Temperatures will only fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s by sunrise at 6:28 a.m. Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday with much cooler temperatures as they’re expected to peak in only the upper 60s to lower 70s. Conditions will warm up later on in the week but rain may return, including for Easter Sunday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

