School board budget committee members talk spending plan

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board budget committee met Monday afternoon at the Board of Education office in west Jackson.

Committee members came together to review the proposed budget for all school district funds for the upcoming fiscal year. Members we spoke with say there is about a million-dollar increase in state funding. However, the layout of spending is very similar to last year.

“We’re using basically the same staffing plan,” school system CFO Vicky Schwartz said. “We are incorporating a possible 2 percent increase in salaries for all district employees, but other than that, there are no major changes.”

Schwartz says the proposed budget will be presented Thursday at the school board meeting.

Once approved, it will then go to the commissioners for final approval July 1.