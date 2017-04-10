School officials dismiss classes due to suspicious package

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say Mt. Juliet High School has dismissed classes after receiving a suspicious package that contained powder and paper clips.

Wilson County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson told media that a staff member who opened the package Monday morning reported having a reaction shortly afterward. Johnson said the staffer complained that the powder burned her eyes and irritated her skin.

Officials at first evacuated the school, but then decided to go ahead and dismiss early while the package is being evaluated.

The school district said students are safe and were sent home early as a precaution.