WEATHER UPDATE

RAIN CHANCES WILL RAMP UP ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS AS A SLOW MOVING COLD FRONT TRACKS THROUGH THE REGION. THIS FRONT WILL EVENTUALLY PUSH SOUTH OF THE AREA ON WEDNESDAY BEFORE A SECOND SYSTEM MOVES INTO THE MID MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ON THURSDAY. SO SOME RAIN CHANCES WILL BE PRESENT ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE MID-SOUTH EACH DAY THIS WEEK AND FOR THE UPCOMING EASTER WEEKEND. TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE PERIOD WILL BE ABOVE NORMAL.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com