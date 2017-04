Austin Orr named GSC player of the week

JACKSON, Tenn — Union University’s Austin Orr was named the Gulf South Conference player of the week. Orr from USJ, went 8-14 last week, with one triple and five runs batted in.

On the season, Orr is hitting .291 with one home run and 15 RBI’s. Orr and the Bulldogs get back to work this weekend against the University of North Alabama starting Friday at 1 p.m.