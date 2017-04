Cade Reasons signs with North Alabama

JACKSON, Tenn — USJ’s Cade Reasons signed his national letter of intent to play tennis next season at the University of North Alabama. As a Bruin, he won the 2015 and 2016 doubles state championship, along with helping his team win a state championship in 2016. He joins former Bruin George Markos who went undefeated at USJ last season.