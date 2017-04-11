Emmitt Smith draws crowd for JSCC’s Foundation Banquet

JACKSON, Tenn. — NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith visited the Hub City as the keynote speaker for Jackson State Community College’s Foundation Banquet, Tuesday.

Smith, a member of the Dallas Cowboys from 1990 to 2002, drew a crowd for the fundraiser at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

Before taking the stage, he greeted fans and posed for pictures. During his talk, he reminisced about his life growing up including how he got into football. Smith said he actually started out wanting to be a quarterback. But when he was behind center, he always ran more than he passed.

Number 22 said he enjoys traveling the country making speeches because he gets a chance to meet a lot of people. “A lot of folks have only seen me from afar,” he said. “This gives people, fans, the chance to get to know me personally and understand where I come from.”

Money raised during the banquet will go toward student scholarships at Jackson State.