Fire forces evacuation at Pinnacle Foods
JACKSON, Tenn. — A fire at Pinnacle Foods in east Jackson forced employees to briefly evacuate the building, early Tuesday evening.
Officials on the scene said the small blaze started because of a mechanical issue in a flash freezer used in the making of waffles.
Authorities said no one was injured in the fire and production was able to continue. Workers were seen re-entering the building.
No significant damage was reported, other than to the involved equipment.