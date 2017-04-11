Fire forces evacuation at Pinnacle Foods

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fire at Pinnacle Foods in east Jackson forced employees to briefly evacuate the building, early Tuesday evening.

Officials on the scene said the small blaze started because of a mechanical issue in a flash freezer used in the making of waffles.

Authorities said no one was injured in the fire and production was able to continue. Workers were seen re-entering the building.

No significant damage was reported, other than to the involved equipment.