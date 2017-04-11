‘Flags of Freedom’ display to mark 10 years in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the Hub City’s biggest, most patriotic campaigns kicked off Tuesday.

This spring will mark 10 years for the Jackson Exchange Club’s annual Flags of Freedom display.

Last year, each of the more than 1,000 American flags that lined the front of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church was placed to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect as well as pay tribute to our veterans and first responders.

“When you witness 1,000 flags displayed, you can’t help but just have that feeling of patriotism and love of country,” Flags of Freedom project chairperson Rachel Hughes said.

That dedication ceremony will take place Tuesday, May 23.

To purchase a flag, you can call the Carl Perkins Center at 731-668-4000.