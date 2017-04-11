Friend remembers the life of Betsy Raines

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Just a beautiful person inside and out,” that’s how family friend Gregg Rivers remembers Betsy Raines.

The 60-year-old was fatally shot last Thursday while at work. Police have arrested Shurnue Bratton, 60, of Jackson in her murder. Investigators say Bratton had recently been fired from Casey, Simmons and Bryant Law Firm in downtown Jackson and has confessed to the crime.

“Senseless murders like this have got to stop,” Rivers said.

Rivers said his long and beautiful history with the Raines family started with music.

“Betsy is the mother of Chris Raines who is a very talented guitar player,” Rivers said.

He recalls being speechless when the news broke.

“When I first heard about the incident in downtown Jackson I said, ‘Gosh, not another one.’ Then later on in the day, I found out it was Betsy and I just couldn’t believe it,” he remembered.

Rivers also said he was shocked such violence would strike someone he describes as polite and loving and who had no enemies.

“I have never heard anyone speak a bad word about Betsy Raines, at all, ever,” Rivers said.

As family and friends gathered at Englewood Baptist Church for a memorial service, Tuesday evening, Rivers wishes comfort for the family.

“It’s just really hard to fathom the loss they feel. It’s just such a shock. It’s terrible. It’s really a terrible loss,” Rivers said.

Bratton is currently jailed on counts of first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of especially aggravated robbery, a gun count and two counts of tampering with evidence.

During her initial court appearance the day after Raines was killed, Bratton asked the judge if she could just plead guilty and be sentenced.

He advised her to first consult an attorney and ordered she undergo a mental evaluation.