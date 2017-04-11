Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. to host fundraiser for Pollack sisters

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Department will host a fundraiser benefiting the two sister who survived a house fire that killed their parents and three of their siblings. Authorities say Rose Pollack, 8, and Lilly Pollack, 13, are now living with their grandmother.

According to Capt. Adam Jenkins of the sheriff’s office, the fundraiser will be held at the Henry County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday, April 20. They will sell rib-eye and chicken sandwich meals, which will include a bag of chips and a drink, for $8.

Jimmy Pollack Senior, his wife Carrie, and their children Jimmy Junior, 14, Ivey, 4, and Callie, 3, all perished in the early morning fire on April 7.