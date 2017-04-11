Highways for Heroes offers mobile driver’s license services

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A statewide program aims to help veterans and community members with driver’s license services.

An alternate route for taking care of business before you get behind the wheel, Highways for Heroes is a mobile DMV originally created to help veterans.

“So they didn’t have to go into the offices to renew their license, to get the veteran status on, CDL examiner Regina Rice said. “If they had a problem with their license, we could help them with that.”

You don’t have to be a vet to use the resources. “We can wait on anybody other than veterans,” Rice said. “And we do anything that they can do in a regular driver’s license office other than road tests.

If you lose your driver’s license or state ID, you can come to the mobile DMV to get a duplicate. “We do the knowledge testing for regular driver’s license and CDL testing.”

The examiners can also issue new identification cards. “It really helps the people in the community that do not have an office or maybe they’re handicap and they can’t get to the office.”

State officials say having the bus outside the county courthouse is a great place to assist the public.

“It just makes it more accessible to them that we bring the driver’s license services to their location where they’re already at getting other services,” CDL examiner Robin Lindsey said.

Representatives say they also go to military bases to conduct commercial driver’s license testing for those getting ready to leave the service.