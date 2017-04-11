Homicide victim’s family to gunman: We forgive you; turn yourself in

JACKSON, Tenn. — The search is still on for a gunman accused of killing a man one week ago in Henderson. The victim’s family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday.

“I plead to you and ask you to turn yourself in,” Anthony Epperson, the victim’s father, said. “I just need him to do the right thing.”

Epperson wants the person who shot and killed his son behind bars. “I’m not mad at him,” he said. “I’m hurt real bad.”

Police said Phillip Lee Williams Jr. shot Lamar Anderson on April 4 after an argument on Braughn Street. Officers said Anderson then crashed his car on North Church Avenue and later died at the hospital. Williams is wanted on a count of first-degree murder.

“He was hard-hearted to even do a thing like that, but we can forgive him because we got God in our life,” Marry Bommer, the victim’s grandmother, said.

Bommer raised Anderson. She said her grandson grew up in Jackson, graduated from Jackson Central-Merry High School, had a job and a 1-year-old daughter he adored.

“He had turned his life around,” Bommer said. “He had got to be just a fantastic, good person.”

Epperson said he prays for the person who shot his son. “My son’s future and I was great,” he said. “It was going to be great, and he took that away from me.”

For now, Epperson clings to his family and his faith.

A funeral service for Anderson will be held at noon Thursday, April 13, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson.

If you have seen Williams or know where he can be found, call the Henderson Police Department at 731-989-2201. A $500 reward is available.