JMC Education Vision Committee meet ahead of upcoming school board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Education Vision Committee met, Tuesday, ahead of the school board’s work session and meeting, Thursday.

Committee members discussed a variety of issues facing the district. However, a lot of their talk focused around the need for a K-8 school in the district. If approved, committee members estimate a new building would cost $25 million. They also brought up the possibility of reopening schools closed as part of Vision 2020.

Another hot topic within the district was brought up – the future of Whitehall Elementary. Superintendent Verna Ruffin said most parents and staff want the school to remain at the old Nova building. An official recommendation is expected on Thursday.

The Education Vision Committee is comprised of members of the school board and Madison County Commission.