Lifeline Blood Services says need for donors is urgent

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is calling all donors because there is an urgent need for blood.

There is a critical need for O, A and B negative blood donations.

This week, Lifeline is hosting its “Celebrate Life” blood drive. Donors will get a free t-shirt and a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card or a gift basket as a thanks for donating.

“So we want to make sure that those who are in the hospital needing blood, so that they can celebrate more days and weeks ahead, that they have it. And the only way they can have it to celebrate life with us is if donors donate blood,” Lifeline public relations coordinator Cherie Parker said.

Lifeline Blood Services will be open all week including Good Friday.

The bloodmobiles will also be hitting the road this week. For a full list of where to find them this week, click here.