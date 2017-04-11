Man shot at Jackson motel faces assault charge
JACKSON, Tenn. — A man shot last week at a Jackson motel appeared Tuesday in court.
Ruben Gonzalez, who was originally believed to be the victim in the Friday shooting at Rodeway Inn, is now charged with aggravated assault and a gun count.
Court papers say he pulled a .32-caliber revolver on another man and threatened to shoot him in the head.
Police say the other man pulled a gun of his own and shot Gonzalez in self-defense.
Officers say they later found half a pound of meth and $14,000 in cash.