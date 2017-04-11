Mugshots : Madison County : 4/10/17 – 4/11/17

1/17 Jose Cardenas Failure to appear

2/17 Valerie Fuller Assault

3/17 Ruben Gonzalez Handgun possession prohibited, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/17 Kristena Roach Hold for other agency

5/17 Cardierre Miller Schedule VI drug violations

6/17 Carolyn Bonds Leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 Christopher Jones Failure to comply

8/17 Donald Wright Aggravated domestic assault

9/17 Jeremie Wood Violation of probation

10/17 Larry Brown DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/17 Marcellaus Boyd Failure to comply

12/17 Nana Antwi Failure to appear

13/17 Robert Powell Violation of community corrections

14/17 Rex Jackson Violation of parole, failure to appear

15/17 Robert Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 Steven Sargent Schedule II & IV drug violations, legend drugs-possession without prescription

17/17 Anthony Freeman Driving on revoked/suspended license



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/10/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/11/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.