Police ask public to help ID man in beer theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the community to help identify a man they say stole a case of beer from a Jackson convenience store.

Surveillance video from March 26 shows the man enter Highland Express, located at 2325 North Highland Avenue, pick up a case of beer and leave without paying, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The man was last seen traveling south on North Highland Avenue in a tan four-door Toyota, according to the release.

Police describe the person of interest as a black man with short hair wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, a black jacket and a black hat.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org or by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.