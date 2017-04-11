Police seek to ID man they say broke into local business

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man they say was captured on surveillance video breaking into a local business.

Surveillance video captured the man April 5 breaking into Ma Madea’s Sweet Treats, located at 1315 East Chester Street, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police describe the subject as a young black male with a thin build, a low haircut and wearing a long-sleeve, lightweight jacket with a high collar and sneakers that appear to be black and white Jordan’s.

The man threw an object through the front window and kicked out the remaining glass, according to police. He then reportedly crawled inside and disabled the cameras.

The man took multiple items including several cases of soda.

Anyone who can identify the subject is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online at www.jmcrimestoppers.org, or text CRIMES (274637) with the agency keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.